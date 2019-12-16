DENVER — Health officials are warning travelers that were at Denver International Airport (DIA) on Dec. 11 and 12 about a possible exposure to measles from three unvaccinated children from out of state who were visiting Colorado.

The Tri-County Health Department said Monday that the three children are currently hospitalized at Children's Hospital Colorado.

Health officials are working to figure out who could have been exposed to measles since the children's arrival to the state.

According to the health department, people who were at the following approximate locations and dates may have been exposed to measles:

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019:

Denver International Airport (DEN) - Concourse A, train to baggage claim, west baggage claim, and west level 4 passenger pickup areas from 1:15 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019:

Children's Hospital Colorado — Anschutz Campus Emergency Department at 13123 E. 16th Ave. in Aurora from 1 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

All people who were traveling on the plane with the children or who visited the Children's Hospital during the listed time periods who health officials believe to be at risk have been contacted by health providers.

Those who visited these locations at these times should monitor any symptoms of measles for themselves or their children, the health department said.

Pregnant women, infants or children with weakened immune systems who visited the previously mentioned locations during those dates and time periods are asked to contact the health department or a healthcare provider immediately.

For other patients or visitors to the Children's Colorado Emergency Department, there is little to no risk, according to the health department.

Currently, there is no ongoing exposure to measles at DIA from this incident, the health department confirmed.

“I urge everyone to make sure they have gotten their Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., executive director of Tri-County Health Department. "Vaccination is the only way to protect yourself and the ones you love from measles.”

Tri-County Health Department, Children’s Colorado, Denver Public Health and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are investigating the possible measles exposure.

Symptoms for measles can begin seven to 21 days after being exposed and include a fever of 101 degrees or higher. A runny nose, red eyes, and coughing can also occur, the health department said.

A red blotchy rash appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body two to four days after the first symptoms, the health department added.

For those who have questions about this incident or need general information about measles can contact CO-Help at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 for answers in English and Spanish.

