BOISE — A huge milestone this week for Idaho's only children's hospital in downtown Boise.

Today crews began to "bridge the gap" as the pieces were delivered for Idaho's very first sky bridge to an empty lot north of the hospital.

The sky bridge will connect the new Idaho Elks Children's Pavilion to the St. Luke's Children's Hospital.

At that site, crews will preassemble the 123-foot sky bridge over the next two months.

“Its a really unique cool feature. I'm gonna pre-build it all on the ground, and then move it into place and set it up,” said Jamal Nelson, construction superintendent for St. Luke's. “That is where my focus has been the last year, and in the next eight weeks I'll be making sure it goes off without a hitch.“

Once the sky bridge is complete, construction crews will hoist the 90-ton structure and set in place over one weekend.

The placement is expected to happen at the end of this year.

That will result in several roads closures. We will be sure to provide any road closure information to you in advance.

The new children's pavilion is expected to be completed by next summer.

