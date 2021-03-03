People with hearing loss struggling more during the COVID-19 pandemic

Today is World Hearing Day, an opportunity to spotlight the problem and share solutions.

BOISE, Idaho — The COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges and more isolation for many Idahoans, especially those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Health experts say wearing face masks and social distancing is necessary to save lives and protect people from the virus, but their use during the pandemic is another barrier for those who must read lips and rely on facial expressions to communicate.

Ron and Jelinda Mosher realized they had some type of hearing loss prior to the pandemic, but once the pandemic hit, they had an even harder time understanding people like a grocery clerk. They turned to St. Luke’s and got fitted for hearing aids.

“It was a miracle,” Jelinda said. “We did not realize how much in life for the last several years what we were missing all this time. And it’s been wonderful.”

Ron says they no longer have to crank up the volume on the television to hear what’s being said.

Dr. April Ward is an audiologist and director of St. Luke’s Idaho Elks Hearing and Balance Center in Boise. She says hearing loss is an invisible disability that affects nearly 50 million Americans. She said a recent survey found that 95% of people in the hearing loss community believe that masks have created additional communication barriers for them.

“Not only can they not read lips, but physical distancing makes conversations harder because the farther someone is from you, the softer their voices,” Dr. Ward said. “Many do not have access to captioning when using all technology platforms, which have been used even more during the pandemic.”

About 70% percent of the respondents said they were more aware of their hearing loss due to the pandemic, Ward said. And about half noticed increased anxiety, isolation and loneliness during the pandemic, and say they feel less connected to their family and friends.



Dr. Kate Savage is an audiologist who admits she’s struggled to understand people wearing masks. She said there are some other things we can all do to help people who have hearing losses.

“If you notice that someone is struggling to hear you and you’re wearing a mask is to move closer to them, maybe move them away to a quieter area so they can understand you a little better,” Dr. Savage said.

She said you can also write things down on paper to aid with the communication. And there are some apps that will transcribe what you say, and you can show that to a person having difficulty understanding you. Use body gestures and hand signals to enhance your communication and thumbs up or down to confirm when needed.



One last piece of advice. Dr. Savage says, “just be kind.”

“I’ve had a lot of patients report that it’s that people get frustrated quickly when someone can’t understand them, and that is, that is a very heartbreaking thing for me to hear that patients are experiencing frustration or somebody’s getting angry with them because the cannot hear.”

Good hearing and communication are important at all stages of life. For many, hearing loss can be avoided through preventative actions such as protection against loud sounds and good ear care practices and immunization. Those who are at risk of hearing loss should have their hearing checked regularly.



If you or a loved one suspects hearing loss, please reach out to Idaho Elks Hearing and Balance Center or your healthcare provider for further guidance.