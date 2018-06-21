BOISE - Idaho lawmakers are raising concerns about possible state law violations after receiving a request from Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter to delay finding a new provider for state employee health care benefits.

Earlier this year Otter signed into law a bill dictating that the state must find a new provider for state employee health insurance by July 1, 2019. At the time, Otter didn't raise any concerns about the bill's deadline.

But in a recent letter to an interim legislative panel, Otter asked for a new timeframe that would postpone finalizing the effort until 2020.

David Hensley, Otter's chief of staff, says the project is too complex to be rushed.

However, lawmakers on Thursday warned the governor's directive may not comply with the new law. Hensley contends that a delay wouldn't violate the law's intent.

