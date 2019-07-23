NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Public Library announced it has been awarded a $91,943 grant from the National Network of Libraries of Medicine for a project called, "Be Well Nampa."

"We are thrilled to have been awarded this grant,” said Nampa Library Director Claire Connley. “Through the Be Well Nampa initiative, Nampa residents will be able to capably participate in their own healthcare, no matter what their means. We hope to make a lasting difference in health outcomes and awareness in Nampa."



The eight-month "Be Well Nampa" project will begin September 2019 and will:

•provide individualized treatment and referral services with professional healthcare workers and educators;

•increase access to reliable online health information at our "Be Well Nampa" library computer center;

•offer a variety of health and fitness classes and events led by certified health practitioners and;

•develop an information campaign to promote awareness of the rise in sexually transmitted diseases in our area.

"The Nampa Public Library is a natural hub for residents to easily access health and wellness services,” said Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling. “I am very appreciative of staff who pursued this grant and applaud the partners who have stepped forward to help cultivate a healthy community together."

The Nampa Public Library will make use of key partnerships with Terry Reilly Health Services, St. Luke's Medical Center, American Heart Association and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

By using the Nampa Public Library as a central location, the public will be able to consult with healthcare providers, use online resources and attend interactive workshops on nutrition, weight loss, fitness and other needed wellness related topics.



All programs and events at the library are provided to the public free of charge.

