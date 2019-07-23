EMMETT, Idaho — Mosquitoes collected in traps in Gem County last week have tested positive for West Nile virus, officials with the county's mosquito abatement district said on Monday.

According to the district, two samples tested positive for the disease during the week of July 15.

"This indicates that there is West Nile virus in some mosquitoes in the area, and follows what neighboring counties have already determined during the 2019 mosquito season," Jason Kinley, director of the Gem County Mosquito Abatement District. "Since mosquitoes in the [district] jurisdiction have tested positive, it is important that citizens take precautions to protect themselves from mosquitoes."

West Nile virus has already been confirmed in several neighboring counties, including Canyon and Elmore counties.

Officials say you can avoid the West Nile virus by following three steps to avoid mosquito bites:

Drain any standing water on your property that may produce mosquitoes.

Dress appropriately by wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors.

Defend yourself against mosquitoes by using an insect repellent with DEET.

Kinley said it is important that every Gem County resident knows about West Nile virus and how to protect themselves from the disease.

"We can all take steps to reduce mosquito habitat around our homes and adopt simple practices to minimize exposure to mosquito bites," he said.

The abatement district is continuing its fogging operations in an effort to reduce the number of mosquitoes, especially around areas of standing water where the bugs are most prevalent.

