CALDWELL, Idaho — Mosquitoes recently trapped in Washington and Adams counties have tested positive for West Nile virus, health officials announced on Wednesday.

In Adams County, the infected mosquitoes were trapped in Fruitvale and Indian Valley, according to Southwest District Health. In Washington County, mosquitoes that tested positive for the virus were found near the north side of Weiser.

These areas are not located within a mosquito abatement district, officials said.

So far this summer, West Nile has also been detected in Elmore, Twin Falls, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee and Payette counties.

Residents are encouraged to take precautions to avoid being bitten. The CDC says to drain any standing water on your property and wear insect repellent when outdoors.

West Nile is a potentially dangerous illness that spreads to animals and humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most infections do not cause symptoms but, health officials say, one in five people who become infected with West Nile show symptoms.

These symptoms include fever, headaches, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes a skin rash or swollen lymph nodes. Symptoms can last for a few days or several weeks, and usually occur from two to 14 days after the bite of an infected mosquito.

There is no specific treatment, but in severe cases, people usually need hospitalization.

