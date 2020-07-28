Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Gem County

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — Mosquitoes collected in traps in Gem County have tested positive for the West Nile Virus, officials announced Tuesday.



The insects were trapped July 20, with confirmation of the positive tests coming July 27, the Gem County Mosquito Abatement District says.



"District personnel have identified the sources that produce the kind of mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus. One sample tested positive for the disease during the week of July 20, 2020. This indicates that there is West Nile virus in some mosquitoes in the area, and follows what neighboring counties have already determined during the 2020 mosquito season. The findings do not warrant any substantial deviation from standard operating procedures," said Jason Kinley, the director of the abatement district. "Since mosquitoes in the GCMAD jurisdiction have tested positive, it is important that citizens take precautions to protect themselves from mosquitoes."