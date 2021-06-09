What you need to know about monoclonal antibody treatment in North Idaho

A new monoclonal antibody treatment center is preparing to open in Coeur d'Alene. Here's who qualifies for the treatment and when appointments will be available.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A new monoclonal antibody treatment center is opening next week at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in North Idaho.

Heritage Health in Coeur d'Alene is working in partnership with Northwest Specialty Hospital to begin offering the antibody therapy, which is designed to reduce the worst symptoms of COVID-19 and prevent hospitalization.

The official name of the treatment is REGENCOV therapy treatment. It can only be offered to people who are 12 years old and up.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens such as viruses, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This treatment was authorized in May 2021.

“This treatment has been shown to be most effective when patients receive it as soon as possible after testing positive for COVID-19,” said Dr. Peter Purrington, Chief Clinical Officer for Heritage Health. “It can help reduce severe symptoms and hospitalization.”

In order to receive the antibody treatment, patients must be officially diagnosed with COVID-19 and have a referral to the clinic from a primary care provider licensed in Idaho. Monoclonal antibodies are free to patients and Purrington said there are little to no side effects.

Medical professionals say the treatment works by targeting the coronavirus spike protein, blocking the virus from entering your body's cells and stopping the infection from spreading.

The goal is to treat approximately 45 patients a day. Initially, the treatments will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays by appointment only

The treatment is coming at a critical time in Idaho as hospitals are being overwhelmed by seriously ill COVID-19 patients. The state has activated “Crisis Standards of Care" for hospitals in the Panhandle, meaning hospital beds, medicine, and equipment such as ventilators may be given to those considered most likely to survive, not the most critical.