‘What I Wish You Knew’: event addressing Idaho teens' mental health Tuesday night

Optum Idaho hosts the event happening 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 27 at Northwest Nazarene University.

NAMPA, Idaho — A recent Kids Count report shows 12.6% of Idaho Children ages 3 to 17 were diagnosed with anxiety or depression, and 10% of high school students in Idaho attempted suicide.

More than half of those children did not receive any care in the last year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

To help address these issues, Optum Idaho is hosting "What I Wish You Knew" Tuesday in Nampa. The event will show a short video featuring students all around Canyon County and the struggles they face. A preview of that video is posted here.

“Protecting Idaho young people’s mental health and bringing these important issues to the forefront is the goal of ‘What I Wish You Knew," said Georganne Benjamin, executive director of Optum Idaho.

After the video will be a panel presentation to help start the conversation around mental health and the available resources.

The free event is Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Brandt Center at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa.

