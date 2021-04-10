Hello Idaho: World Mental Health Day

Oct. 10 is set aside to raise awareness of mental health issues and to provide support.

BOISE, Idaho — The Covid-19 pandemic has had a major effect on many people's lives, with many facing mental health challenges.

World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10 is set aside to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to provide support.

Recovery and resiliency manager Julie Hardle says mental health issues have increased significantly during the covid pandemic.

"People are experiencing more anxiety. There is more depression there are more people feeling disconnected, which leads to things like depression," she said. "Our young people, our children, our youth are really struggling in ways that we haven't seen before. It was headed in that direction, but this accelerated it."

Hardle says the stigma about mental health has changed, resulting in more people seeking help. Her tips include practicing breathing techniques, exercising regularly, and trying new activities.

World Mental Health Day is an opportunity to start a conversation with those around you and to advocate for more resources and support.