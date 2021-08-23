Hello Idaho: Helping kids deal with back-to-school anxiety

Dr. Scott Hoopes with Live Well Psychiatry says children often take cues from their parents and other adults on how to handle fears.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Back-to-school jitters are normal for kids heading back to the classroom, but the COVID-19 pandemic has ramped up anxiety levels for a number of students.

Dr. Scott Hoopes with Live Well Psychiatry said that children often take cues from their parents and other adults on how to handle fears.

"The most important thing there is for the adults in young people's lives to maintain their own anxiety in check, which is very challenging for many people," he said. "But that's the best thing we can do for kids is show them the way out with confidence."

Lending a supportive ear and encouraging kids to express themselves can help alleviate anxiety, Hoopes said.

