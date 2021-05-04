Hello Idaho: Faces of Hope advocates for victims of violence across the Treasure Valley

People who are dealing with domestic violence, sexual assault, elder abuse, child abuse, stalking or sex trafficking can visit the non-profit for emergency services.

BOISE, Idaho — Faces of Hope is a one-stop triage and support center in the Treasure Valley. It helps all adults and children in abuse situations at no cost, taking in over 2,400 adults and children each year.

People who are dealing with domestic violence, sexual assault, elder abuse, child abuse, stalking or sex trafficking can visit the non-profit for emergency services, according to executive director Paige Dinger.

"We are a trauma-informed center where people come to get help with their medical, legal, emotional, basic needs," Dinger said. "If they want to report to law enforcement, they can. Basically, we're trying to give people the tools they need so they can then move on from the abuse and get the support that they need."

Recently, the non-profit has seen a disturbing trend in the victim center. When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit Idaho, the center was preparing for what may happen as people began spending more time at home.

A year later, counselors are seeing an average of 12 people a week who have contemplated or thought about suicide. With three counselors working at Faces of Hope, about 36 people are coming to the center thinking about suicide every single week.

"I know that they are really great at trauma-informed training," Dinger said. "They are talking about what they have to live for and what they've gone through and how there's support and how they can continue to be a support to them."

Faces of Hope was "a best-kept secret" in the Treasure Valley for a long time, according to Dinger. Now, as awareness campaigns have started and more people are learning about the non-profit, she wants to remind the community that help is available.

"We just want you to know there's help and support and there's someone who will listen and believe with no judgment," Dinger said. "Everything is at no cost, and I think that's been one of the biggest concerns. People are concerned about how much it's going to cost or, 'If I leave my abuser, will I have a place to stay?' There's support right here."

Dinger added there are no strings attached for anyone seeking help.

If you would like to support the victim center, click here.