Go fly a kite for hope Friday

Optum Idaho brings "Kites for Hope" to communities across Idaho. They hope it will start a discussion about mental health.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little proclaimed Friday, May 21 as HOPE Day in the Gem State.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Optum Idaho, in partnership with the Idaho Resilience Project, is bringing 7,000 "Kites for Hope" to communities across Idaho.

The governor and health leaders are emphasizing the importance of positive experiences, or Healthy Outcomes from Positive Experiences (HOPE).



The governor signed the proclamation for HOPE Day at a ceremony in the Idaho State Capitol earlier this week. He was joined by Executive Director of Optum Idaho Georganne Benjamin, Executive Director of the Idaho Children's Trust Fund Roger Sherman, and Community Health Manager at St. Luke's Health System and Nampa City Council Member Jean Fitzgerald-Mutchie of The Idaho Resilience Project.

"We want everyone to feel comfortable discussing mental health, since it affects the wellbeing and quality of life of every Idahoan, but it can be tough to start that conversation. That's why we're always working to inspire positive dialogue around mental health, especially during Mental Health Awareness Month," Benjamin said. "The 'Kites for Hope' carry the message of 'Be Resilient Idaho.' We feel this is a friendly and unifying opportunity for people to lift each other up, reconnect, and say, 'Hello Idaho!'"

Optum Idaho wants people to choose their favorite kite flying location and join them in a day to reconnect and lift one another up while flying "Kites for Hope."

Post your photos on your favorite social media platform and tag @optumidaho and @idahoresilienceproject, #kitesforhope, #resilientcommunities, #resilientidaho, #hopeliveshere.

Watch more Local News: