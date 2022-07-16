Access to mental health help now just three digits away

Idahoans who call 988 are connected with the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Prevention Hotline. From there, crisis responders make sure people receive the help they need.

BOISE, Idaho — The new national mental health crisis and suicide lifeline, 988, launched Saturday.

Idaho lawmakers and mental health advocates celebrated the historic change in Twin Falls. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, co-sponsored legislation in 2020 that helped create 988. He said this new number will ensure people get the help they need.

“We have emergencies in this country in regard to mental health,” Crapo said. “This is a way to put together a system for people to get help fast when they need it.”

The old national crisis hotline was 10 digits long and hard to remember. Crapo said 988 is the solution. Idahoans who call 988 are connected with the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Prevention Hotline. From there, crisis responders make sure people receive the help they need.

It is important to remember the hotline is not just for those experiencing suicidal thoughts - it is for people with all mental health struggles - according to Idaho Crisis and Suicide Prevention Hotline director, Lee Flinn.

“A person can call if they feel suicidal. A person can call if they feel like they’re struggling with depression, anxiety,” Flinn said. “Or maybe they’re going through a really difficult divorce.”

Idaho Rep. Laurie Lickley said the Idaho Legislature put $4.4 million into the rollout of 988. She said she hopes people know their elected officials are fighting for their mental health.

“[Mental health] is a lifelong path and we are with you,” Lickley said.

For many, having a streamlined mental health line is a long time coming. Flinn said the hope is for the number to become just as well known as 911.

“Over time, in the future - everyone in this country - all across Idaho, will know that if you are struggling with emotional distress of any kind, if you have a friend or a family member, everyone will know that you can call 9-8-8,” Flinn said.

The Idaho Crisis and Prevention Center is expecting an uptick in calls in the coming weeks. Right now, they receive about 70 calls per day. To help meet the demand, Flinn said they are looking for more employees and volunteers.

