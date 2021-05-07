McCall City Council votes to lift mask mandate

City leaders are still encouraging the public to follow Central District Health recommendations.

MCCALL, Idaho — Face masks will no longer be required for visitors in McCall city limits.

At a special meeting Thursday, the McCall City Council voted to lift a mask mandate that was set to expire on May 26.

During its April 22nd meeting, city leaders approved a series of four metrics to monitor as influencers on their decision to require masks in McCall.

And as of May 6th, three of the four metrics had been met.

Dr. Greg Irvine of St. Luke's McCall and Gina Pannell of Central District Health spoke on the COVID variants existing in the region, confirmed metrics, and advised the city council to continue to monitor these metrics and consider restoring the mask requirement should things go in the wrong direction.

What does this mean for individuals?

Mask are no longer required inside McCall city limits. However, leaders encourage all individuals to follow the Central District Health Advisory guidelines that do still promote face coverings.



What does this mean for businesses?

All McCall businesses will now have the option to continue requiring masks as it fits their service model. City of McCall still encourages the business community to follow CDC Guidelines, CDH Advisories, and State Rebound Stages as appropriate.

On April 28, Boise Mayor Lauren Mayor announced her decision to lift the face mask order for outdoor spaces in the capital city. The decision comes after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention released new face mask guidance the previous day, saying fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask when outside, unless they're in large crowds.