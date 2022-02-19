Local woman's efforts make February Turner Syndrome Awareness Month in Idaho

February is officially Turner Syndrome Awareness Month in the Gem State after a local woman contacted Idaho Gov. Brad Little to bring awareness to the condition.

BOISE, Idaho — February is now officially Turner Syndrome Awareness Month in the Gem State, after a local woman reached out to Idaho Governor Brad Little to bring increased awareness to the condition.

Turner Syndrome affects females and occurs when one of the X chromosomes is missing or partially missing. According to the Turner Syndrome Society of the United States, the missing genetic material prevents the female body from growing and maturing naturally.

As a result, one of the most noticeable characteristics in women with Turner Syndrome is a short stature.

Jacquelyn Wooldridge is a member of the Idaho Turner Syndrome Society group that supports women and girls with the condition, as well as their families.

Wooldridge took action by sending a request to Idaho Gov. Brad Little, asking him to declare a proclamation for this month to be Turner Syndrome Awareness Month in the Gem State.

Shortly after, Gov. Little did just that. An official proclamation from the Office of the Governor announced February, 2022 to be Turner Syndrome Awareness Month in Idaho. The proclamation was signed by Gov. Little and Idaho Secretary of State Lawrence Denney.

Wooldridge said there is some significance to February being the awareness month, since it is the shortest month of the year. Wooldridge also said she hopes the newly announced proclamation will spread awareness on Turner Syndrome.

"The sooner we get diagnosed, the sooner we can start growth hormone treatment before the growth plates close during puberty," Wooldridge said.

The Turner Syndrome Society of the United States was founded in 1987 "and has been a wonderful resource for information and also connecting women and girls with Turner Syndrome and their families to each other," Wooldridge said.

According to the society's website, one out of every 2,000- 4,000 live female births is impacted by Turner Syndrome, caused by the absence of all or part of the second sex chromosome in some or all of the cells of the body.

The lack of ovarian development and short stature are the most common impacts of Turner Syndrome, however the condition varies and its characteristics differ for each person. The Turner Syndrome Society of the United States' website states varying characteristics depend on each female's genetic makeup.

"The other physical aspects are; we are more prone to having heart, thyroid, and kidney issues," Wooldridge told KTVB.

The Turner Syndrome Foundation also provides statistics on the condition in Idaho and reports around 400 women in the Gem State are impacted by Turner Syndrome.

Individuals can learn more about Turner Syndrome (TS) on the Turner Syndrome Society of the United States' website here. The organization also provides an 'I am Turner Strong' flyer with information on signs and early diagnosis of TS.

According to the flyer, "it is estimated that 98% of Turner syndrome pregnancies end in miscarriage, many even before diagnosis. Those who are living with TS truly are miracles!"

Wooldridge, a dedicated member of the Idaho Turner Syndrome Society group and someone who deals with TS, is pictured below with the proclamation from Idaho Gov. Brad Little announcing February as Turner Syndrome Awareness Month in the Gem State.

