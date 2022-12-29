St. Luke's opens respiratory outpatients clinics for young children with RSV

The clinics offer suctioning that helps clear sinuses of infants and toddlers, without them needing to be admitted into the emergency department.

BOISE, Idaho — RSV positivity rates in Idaho have been trending downward for the past several weeks.

St. Luke's has taken measures to keep those rates down and ease demand in their emergency units by opening up new respiratory outpatient clinics.

Six clinics have opened since November for young children who are dealing with complications from RSV, such as bronchiolitis - or inflammation of the small airways of the lungs.

RSV doesn't often affect adults seriously, but symptoms of the virus can be much more severe for young children, especially toddlers and infants.

"If I get it as an adult, I have a cough, I have a runny nose. If an infant gets it with the same set of symptoms and the same amount of inflammation, their nasal passages commonly swell shut," Dr. Kenny Bramwell, medical director of St. Luke's Children's said. "So if their nasal passages swell shut, they can't eat, they can't drink, and they just cry a lot. Because it's uncomfortable, they don't have the strength to cough really well, or to blow their nose. So they're reliant on adults."

The respiratory outpatient clinics suction nasal mucus and phlegm to clear the nasal passages and allow children to breathe more easily.

"So it doesn't fix the underlying infection. What it does is it allows the one-year-old to breathe again. It allows them to be able to drink breast milk or formula again," Dr. Bramwell said.

Providers can refer children to the clinics if they're suffering from bronchiolitis, but are well enough to avoid a trip to the hospital.

"The idea behind these clinics was to give people an option. A place to go where they can get their infant or toddler suctioned, who has RSV, but at the same time, keeping them out of the emergency departments and keeping out of the hospitals," Dr. Bramwell said.

The clinics are at St. Luke's locations, and patients are seen by respiratory therapists who work in the hospital. If a child arrives at a clinic with bad conditions, they can be treated at the nearby emergency departments.

Dr. Bramwell says the clinics have kept 90% of the children who visit away from the emergency department.

"So it's been a great success in keeping people at home and local," Dr. Bramwell said.

While RSV cases have been dropping - and positivity rates were at 14.8% last week, St. Luke's is still seeing enough demand to be in contingency standards of care.

"So it looks like things have peaked. I will tell you that inside the Children's Hospital, we have had slightly more breathing room this week than we have had in weeks prior," Dr. Bramwell said. "But it's not yet great."

400 children have been referred to the respiratory outpatient clinics. So far, the clinics have had 250 visits from 100 patients.

