Local eye banks see a record number donor sign-ups

Eye donations are one of the most prominent tissue donations in the United States.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Eye donations are one of the most prominent tissue donations in the United States.

According to Brent Betts, associate medical director of Envision Eye Bank, corneal blindness is the fifth leading cause of blindness in the world. But registering as an organ donor - a final gift to others - makes a huge difference.

"In the US it's not that big of an issue, because of our access to medical technology and collaborations with our eye banks locally," he said.

Although popular concepts of organ donation often involve internal organs like the kidneys or heart, the eyes of a deceased donor can also be used to give someone else sight.

“We process the cornea. The cornea is the clear dome over the colored part of your eye. It provides a good majority of your vision," Envision Eye Bank Executive Director Jay Lugo said.

After seeing a decrease during the COVID-19 pandemic in the amount of people choosing to be a donor after death, experts in Idaho are now seeing a record number of sign-ups. The national average is 40%, but Lugo says the Gem State far exceeds that.

“Today 71% of all Idahoans have said 'yes' at the Department of Motor Vehicles and through our Yes Idaho website, which is one of the highest in the country. It’s the pacific northwest that seems to have the highest percentage,” said Lugo.

Lugo also says they are seeing people both young and old can give the gift of eyesight.

"Almost anyone can be an eye donor. Our youngest to date was 2 years old and the oldest donor to date was 101 years old,” he said.

The state of Idaho only has one eye bank, so Envision completes several hundred transplants each year. Due to the large number of donors signed up, Envision can also send donated corneas to other states that need them.

"In Idaho, we are a net exporter, so we send a lot of our corneas out the greater United States community and international community," Betts said.

Watch more Local News: