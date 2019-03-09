BOISE, Idaho — Three Boise buildings will light up in blue Tuesday night as a part of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.



At sundown, the U.S. Bank Building, Zions Bank Headquarters and JUMP will join buildings across the country in support of research efforts to find a cure for prostate cancer.



A spokesperson for the Prostate Cancer Foundation says 32,000 men are predicted to die from prostate cancer this year, but that number can be significantly reduced because prostate cancer is 99 percent treatable if caught early.

To help create awareness, the PCF is asking Americans to "light it blue." The public is invited to show their support by simply installing a blue light bulb at home or in the office, snap a photo of that location, and post it on social media using #LightItBlue.

As part of the "Light It Blue" campaign, the PCF also released a free, new health, nutrition, and wellness guide.

