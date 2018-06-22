SPOKANE, Wash. - Several affiliates of Planned Parenthood are suing the Department of Health and Human Services over its efforts to impose an abstinence-only focus on its Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program that has served more than 1 million young people.

The lawsuits were filed Friday in federal courts in New York City and Spokane, Washington, by four different Planned Parenthood affiliates covering New York City and the states of Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Nebraska and Washington.

Planned Parenthood says the lawsuits are intended to protect the future of the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program from what they termed ineffective abstinence-only curriculums.

The Trump administration has announced that it would end funding for what Planned Parenthood called science-based portions of the program.

The agency has said it has the right to change its funding priorities.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.