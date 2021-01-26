Raul Labrador appointment to Central District Health board approved

Nine county commissioners from CDH's respected counties voted to approve Labrador to the Board of Health. His first meeting will take place on Feb. 19, 2021.

BOISE, Idaho — Former Republican Idaho congressman Raul Labrador has been appointed to serve on the Central District Health (CDH) Board of Health after receiving returned ballots with sufficient approval votes.

Seven votes in favor of Labrador's appointment were needed among the 12 county commissioners from Ada, Elmore, Valley and Boise counties.

Here is how county commissioners in CDH's jurisdiction voted:

Ada County – 2 approve, 1 disapprove

Boise County – 3 approve

Elmore County – 1 approve, 2 disapprove

Valley County – 3 approve

Ada County Commissioners Ryan Davidson and Rod Beck voted in favor of appointing Labrador to the CDH board after speaking to him individually on Jan. 12. Commissioner Kendra Kenyon abstained and raised concerns of a possible open meeting law violation, which was looked into by Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor.

On Jan. 19, the CDH board voted to confirm their recommendation of Labrador to the CDH board over Dr. Sky Blue, a physician with Sawtooth Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases, an independent group that treats patients in all of the hospitals in the Treasure Valley. Dr. Blue has over 25 years of experience working with CDH and state agencies.

Labrador will serve on the Board of Health through 2025 along with Ada County representatives Dr. Ted Epperly and Dr. Jane Young. His first Board of Health meeting will be Friday, February 19, 2021, at 8:30 am.

