SPOKANE, Wash.—Sexually active people of the Northwest: Get tested.

Washington State Department of Health officials and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials said sexually transmitted disease rates were continuing to rise.

Idaho health officials said the rise in STD rates paralleled the use of mobile dating apps.

The Pew Research Center reported that the number of adults using dating sites and apps has nearly tripled since 2013.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare official Chris Smith said syphilis cases in Idaho has risen about 300 percent in the last five years.

Idaho health officials said one of the reasons for a sharp increase in STD rates could be that some dating apps can “facilitate anonymous sexual encounters, making partner notification, testing, and treatment for those with or exposed to STDs complicated and inadequate to reduce the spread of the disease.”

Washington state health officials said many factors went into the rate rising, but it was partially a lack of knowledge and access to care.

Health officials urged sexually active people to get tested and get treated.

Reports said Chlamydia was the most commonly reported STD, especially for people between the ages of 20 to 24. Other STDs on the rise were gonorrhea and syphilis.

Health officials said they were working with local public health agencies and community partners to enhance their capacity to investigate and reduce the spread of STDs.

