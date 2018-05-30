LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) - Idaho officials are planning to hold meetings across the state next month to generate solutions to the problems that emergency medical agencies face in rural areas.

The Lewiston Tribune reports the state Bureau of Emergency Medical Services and Preparedness is planning to host 16 meetings to address the agencies' concerns that include lacking funding and a shrinking pool of volunteers.

Bureau chief Wayne Denny says the meetings aim to examine "tangible solutions that we can bring to the table today to help address these issues."

Denny says funding for emergency medical services can vary. Some public agencies receive tax dollars but private organizations largely rely on donations.

State Sen. Carl Crabtree says some agencies depend on bake sales and donations just to keep fuel in their vehicles.

