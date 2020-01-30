Report: Idaho recorded its worst suicide rate in 2018

The Department of Health and Welfare confirmed 418 people died by suicide in 2018.

BOISE, Idaho — A report has revealed that Idaho saw its worst suicide rate in 2018.

Boise State Public Radio said Tuesday that the state Department of Health and Welfare confirmed 418 people died by suicide in 2018, a rate of 23.8 for every 100,000 people.

The agency said the rate for teens, young adults, Native Americans and older people in the state increased considerably between 2014 and 2018.

Health officials say Idaho had the fifth-highest suicide rate in the country in 2017.

Health officials say the department has considered multiple initiatives to combat the increase, including streamlining intervention efforts.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, help is available. Please reach out to the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline, either by calling 2-1-1 and pressing 2 or by directly calling or texting the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline at 208-398-4357.