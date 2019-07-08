BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline (ISPH) is recruiting for a training class coming up this fall.

According to the nonprofit, more Idahoans in crisis are reaching out for help.

A high number of crisis calls continue to come in and although the text/chat service hours have been expanded, ISPH says they need more trained volunteers.

The group is looking for people 18 years or older who are good listeners and have basic computer skills.

Applications are due by September 8 and training starts September 14.

RELATED: A stronger safety net: Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline partners with St. Luke's

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs support, please reach out for help by calling or texting theIdaho Suicide Prevention Hotline at 208-398-4357. All calls are confidential and anonymous.

You can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.

Stay up to date and get breaking news notifications: Download the KTVB news app