BOISE - Four Idaho women are suing the state over a law that makes advance medical directives invalid if a woman is pregnant.

The women, represented by the women's rights group Legal Voice and the end-of-life patient rights organization Compassion & Choices, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Thursday. They say the law unfairly discriminates based on gender, violates their right to control the decisions relating to their medical care, and subjects pregnant women to treatment that is different than the treatment provided to all other patients.

Idaho's law governing advance health care directives, also called living wills, says competent people have a fundamental right to control the decisions on their medical care. But it also contains language making those directives void if the patient is pregnant.

The lawsuit names Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Russell Barron and the state itself as defendants.

