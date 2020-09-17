Idaho reports more MIS-C cases, two children in the hospital

Both children were hospitalized and both cases are in the South-Central Health District, which includes the Twin Falls and Sun Valley areas.

BOISE, Idaho — Two more Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome cases or MIS-C have been confirmed here in Idaho.



The rare health condition seriously affects young children and teenagers who have contracted COVID.



It is an issue that is popping up in places all across the country.



Health officials say every parent should be aware of these symptoms.

fever

abdominal pain

vomiting

diarrhea

neck pain

rash

bloodshot eyes

feeling tired



Children who get MIS-C can experience inflation in places like the heart, lungs, brain, kidneys and other major organs.



Seek immediate emergency care if your child has:

trouble breathing

pain or pressure in the chest

new confusion

unable to wake up or stay awake

has bluish lips or face

severe abdominal pain



No other info about the children was released.

Idaho's first MIS-C case was confirmed last month.





