BOISE, Idaho — By KEITH RIDLER , Associated Press

Two pieces of legislation to repeal a voter-approved law expanding Medicaid in Idaho have failed.

The House Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday voted 7-5 to return to the sponsors both efforts. The first was an outright repeal of the expansion and the second a plan to repeal the expansion in several years if expected savings didn't result.

The majority of the committee rejected arguments that Idaho voters were uninformed when they passed the initiative in November with 61 percent.

The expansion will provide access to preventative health care services for about 91,000 low-income Idaho residents.

The federal government would cover 90 percent of the estimated $400 million cost.

The state Supreme Court earlier this month ruled that the voter-approved initiative was legal following a challenge from a conservative group that argued it was unconstitutional.