BOISE, Idaho — An annual tradition for lawmakers and students to 'get moving' continued Wednesday.



More than 50 Idaho lawmakers took a nice stroll around the Capitol with Ponderosa Elementary School students.



It's called the "Steps for Schools" challenge.



The goal is to challenge officials to walk an average of 10,000 steps a day during the month of February.



This month-long event is sponsored by the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.



It's a way to inspire local officials to not only stay active, but also to set a good example for the children in their district.



"This is great, it's great for the kids, but it's really great for us, we do a lot of sitting in this building. And to have something that makes you account to yourself for moving throughout the day really helps us out," said Sen. Maryanne Jordan.



Lawmakers who average at least 10,000 steps a day during the month of February will earn $500 for physical fitness programs at schools in their legislative district.