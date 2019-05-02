BOISE, Idaho — While Oregon and Washington are dealing with serious measles outbreaks, fortunately no measles infections have been reported in Idaho.

But local public health departments sent a notice to schools and day care facilities to be on the lookout for signs of disease and make sure they have up-to-date vaccination records.

Central District Health Department (CDHD) says schools and child care providers reached out and asked what to do in the event of a case of measles, prompting them to send out a health advisory with tools, information and resources.

While there are no known cases in Idaho, public health departments are tracking the outbreaks in neighboring states and preparing in case we do see any measles infections.

CDHD advised child care centers and schools to check their immunization records to have a good idea of what children are exempt or not up to date on vaccinations.

Under Idaho administrative code, in the event of a measles infection, exempt, susceptible children - that is, kids who are not vaccinated - must be excluded from school and daycare until they get adequately immunized or the spread of the disease is contained. Central District Health says they may be excluded for up to 21 days.

"The exemption policy would be that if a child were to have measles and attend school or facility that child would be [excluded],” CDHD Public Information Officer Christine Myron said, “In addition to that, any child at a childcare facility or school that does not have immunity or that doesn't have MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine or proof - blood proof - of immunity to measles, they would be excluded.”

The 21-day exclusion is from the last time an infectious child was in the school or childcare setting, Myron added. She says if a child goes to school or child care while infectious, the clock starts and once 21 days go by without any additional illness, the threat is considered over.

"There are rules in place that give public health authority to do that," Myron said. "In cases of communicable disease outbreaks our goal is to stop the spread of disease and to do that we really want to limit the number of people exposed to that disease, particularly in the case of measles because it does spread so quickly."

West Ada, Nampa, Caldwell and Boise school districts all tell KTVB they would follow guidelines and exclude any child who has the disease or who's exempt, meaning not immunized.

Idaho health officials say recent data shows about 3,800 school-aged kids in the Gem State likely are not fully immunized against measles.

Myron advises the best way for parents to ensure their child isn't excluded from school is to make sure they're up to date on vaccinations.

