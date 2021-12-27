Idaho marks first flu death of the season

On average, Idaho sees 34 flu deaths per season, with the majority of fatal cases occurring in those over 65.

GOODING COUNTY, Idaho — A Gooding County man has become the state's first influenza-related fatality of the 2021-2022 flu season, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Monday.

The name of the man, who was over the age of 65, has not been released.

Health officials are urging Idahoans to get a flu shot to protect themselves. The influenza vaccine is approved for adults and children over six months old.

“The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reminding residents that flu is here, and it can be very serious,” said Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, Idaho influenza surveillance coordinator. “Influenza activity had been detected in Idaho and across the country ahead of the holiday season. With both influenza and the virus that causes COVID-19 circulating this season, we are concerned that the risk to Idahoans for both infections will increase as families and friends gather for the holidays. One important prevention measure to reduce serious respiratory illness for Idahoans is to get an annual influenza vaccine.”

Young children, senior citizens, pregnant women and anyone with chronic health conditions are particularly at risk for more severe complications of the illness. On average, Idaho sees 34 flu deaths per season, with the majority of fatal cases occurring in those over 65.

“Older adults, young children, family in long-term care facilities ─ they are all at higher risk and could be exposed to this disease as people gather for the holidays,” said Tanis Maxwell, South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) epidemiologist. “It can take up to two weeks for vaccines to take full effect, so it’s important you get your vaccine as soon as possible.”

Symptoms of the flu can include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headache, chills, or fatigue. The virus typically infects five to 20% of the population every year. Although most people recover quickly, flu can lead to hospitalization and death in severe cases.

Wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, staying home when sick, getting plenty of rest, healthy food and exercise, receiving the COVID-19 vaccination series, and covering your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing all help limit the spread of influenza.

