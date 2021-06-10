ICOM student doctors unveil mobile medical clinic

They have transformed a shipping container into a mobile medical clinic that will be serve a community that lives in extreme poverty in central Mexico.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A big project at the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine in Meridian is nearing completion.

For more than two years, student doctors at ICOM have been working to transform a shipping container into a mobile medical clinic that will be serve an impoverished community in central Mexico.

An open house was held on the Meridian campus Thursday afternoon. Community members were able to tour the container-turned-clinic.



Through a partnership with Homes of Living Hope and Urban Mosaic, the nonprofit groups will assist in the transportation, relocation and implementation of the medical clinic to its new home in Lomas de San Isidro, Mexico.