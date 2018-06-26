ELMORE COUNTY -- A pet cat in Elmore County has tested positive for the plague after coming into contact with an infected rodent, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said Tuesday.

The cat was taken to a local veterinarian, and is recovering, officials say. The animal does not appear to have infected any people or other pets.

The announcement comes the month after a child in Elmore County tested positive for the illness - the first human case in Idaho in more than 25 years. That child was hospitalized, but is now recovering at home, officials say.

It's not clear whether the child was infected in Elmore County or during a trip to Oregon.

MORE: CDHD: Elmore County child recovering from plague

The sick cat may have caught the disease from a ground squirrel, according to IDHW. Although officials have not found any ground squirrel die-offs in Idaho this year, the cat lives in an area that was affected by the plague in previous years.

Plague is spread by the bite of infected fleas, and is commonly spread to rodents including ground squirrels, voles, and mice, particularly during the spring and early summer. Tree squirrels in Idaho are not known to carry plague.

“It is important to take precautions to avoid contact with ground squirrels and their fleas,” said Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, Idaho State Public Health veterinarian. “Make sure your pets have proper flea control and keep them away from ground squirrel habitat, if possible.”

The plague can cause serious illness in people and pets if not treated promptly. Health officials urged residents to protect themselves and their animals by avoiding contact with wild rodents, whether living or dead.

People should avoid feeding ground squirrels and other rodents in picnic or campground areas, and never touch sick or dead rodents. In addition, pet owners should talk to their veterinarians about flea protection, and keep animals from roaming or hunting in desert areas affected by the plague.

Sick pets should be promptly taken to the veterinarian, particularly if owners think they might have had contact with sick or dead rodents in the desert areas south and east of Boise and Mountain Home. Pet food and water should not be left where rodents or other wild animals have access to them.

In humans, plague can cause sudden-onset fever, chills, headache, and weakness, as well as painful swelling of lymph nodes in the groin, neck, or armpit. Cats and dogs often display fever, lethargy, and loss of appetite.

Plague can be treated with antibiotics. For more information, click here.

© 2018 KTVB