Hot cars pose major health risks to children, unattended pets

About 40 children die nationally every year after getting left in a hot car, according to Nampa Police.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Southern Idaho's temperatures are rising and so are safety risks, especially in hot cars.

The Nampa Police Department responds to several calls per week about children and pets left in hot cars. It is an even more serious problem on the weekends. Traffic Enforcement Officer Martin Reidy said they respond to one to two of these calls per day.

Reidy said a simple disruption to life is often the cause.

“A lot of time, parents, or even just a caretaker, thinking ‘hey, I’m gonna run in, grab some milk,' but more often than not, they’re gonna get distracted or get slowed down by something inside,” Reidy said.

On average, temperatures can rise about 43 degrees an hour. Since this can happen so quickly in vehicles, time is of the essence. Ada County Paramedics Captain, Rachel Porter, said there are major consequences once somebody’s internal temperature reaches 107 degrees.

These consequences can lead to organ damage, seizures, coma and even death. Children are often at higher risk, Porter said.

“Kids aren’t able to regulate their temperature as well as adults,” Porter said. “Obviously, as adults, we can open a window or get out of the car on their own.”

About 40 children die every year around the country after getting left in hot cars. Porter said most cases are an accident.

“Very frequently this is a situation in which it’s a mistake and people are devastated by what they find,” Porter said.

However, there are exceptions to the rule. Reidy said they have dealt with a few repeat offenders. In that case, the person could be charged with a misdemeanor or even a felony, depending on how badly the child is injured.

To help remember that your child or pet is in the car, first responders have some tips. Porter said she recommends leaving a purse or wallet in the backseat of your car. That way, you are forced to look back there.

Reidy said attentiveness is everything.

“I try to leave the radio off unless it’s something that they’re singing to,” Reidy said. “So, it keeps my mind on the fact that they’re there.”

If you come across a child or pet alone in a hot car and they are clearly under distress, call 911. Reidy also said breaking the window is another option. The important thing is to remain at the scene until first responders show up.

Watch more Local News: