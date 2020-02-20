Hepatitis A confirmed in Boise restaurant employee

Health officials say the employee worked at the Black Bear Diner near State and Glenwood streets.

BOISE, Idaho — Central District Health has confirmed a case of hepatitis A in a Boise restaurant employee.



Health officials say the employee worked at the Black Bear Diner near State and Glenwood streets, and did so while contagious.



The company says it immediately notified the health department, which did an inspection and declared the diner safe.



Dates of potential exposure range from the following dates:

January 26, 30, 31

February 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 16



If you ate at the Black Bear Diner on State Street, and don't know your hepatitis A vaccine status, Central District Health encourages you to get vaccinated and to watch for symptoms.



Hepatitis A is a virus that affects the liver and easily spreads by entering the mouth after someone touches an object, food or drink contaminated with the virus. If an infected person does not wash their hands well, especially after using the bathroom, small amounts of virus can spread from the hands of the infected person to other objects, surfaces, and food. The virus can make people sick for a number of weeks.