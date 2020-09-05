Ontario flyover honors health care workers

Two jets from the Oregon Air National Guard flew over Saint Alphonsus in Ontario on Friday.

ONTARIO, Ore. — The Oregon Air National Guard conducted a flight over Saint Alphonsus in Ontario to honor health care workers.

The pilots made the trip from Klamath Falls, flying over the Saint Alphonsus facility earlier Friday afternoon.



"It means a lot to us as nurses to see the supports for the community, to the citizens that drove by and honked, the people that are parked across the street. It is fantastic," said Anna Larosa, Saint Alphonsus Emergency Services manager.

