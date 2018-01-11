BOISE — Candy wasn't the only thing handed out at the Harrison Boulevard Halloween block party Wednesday night.

Supporters of Prop 2 - the ballot initiative to expand Medicaid coverage to more Idahoans - were out canvassing to the trick-or-treaters - or more likely their parents.

"Today we're dressed as health care heroes because we're out talking to voters about the issues," Tracy Olson of Reclaim Idaho said. "There are still some people who are unaware of what the vote is about so we go out door knocking and talking to people about it to encourage them - one, to get out to vote and to educate them about what Proposition 2 is."

Prop 2 would expand Medicaid for the nearly 62,000 Idahoans who earn too much money to qualify for Medicaid, but too little to get insurance subsidies through the state exchange.

Critics of Prop 2 say that if Medicaid is expanded, funding would be taken away from other state programs like schools, roads and public safety.

