Health advisory issued for CJ Strike Reservoir after toxic algae bloom identified

BOISE, Idaho — After Idaho’s Department of Environmental Quality's (DEQ) water testing indicated indicate high concentrations of toxin-producing cyanobacteria, Southwest District Health (SWDH) issued a health advisory for CJ Strike Reservoir.

SWDH urges residents to use caution when recreating in or near the water as cyanobacteria can be harmful to people, pets, and livestock. Individuals with liver or kidney damage are at an increased risk of illness.

SWDH gave a full list of precautions to be taken while the health advisory is in effect:

Avoid swimming, wading, or other activities in the water. Take extra precautions to ensure children, pets, and livestock are not exposed to the water.

Do not drink or cook with water containing a bloom. Boiling and filtering the water does not remove the toxins and can increase the risk of adverse health effects.

Wash hands thoroughly in clean water after handling fish caught in water experiencing a bloom. Clean and wash fish thoroughly in uncontaminated water and dispose of internal organs before consumption. Cyanotoxins can accumulate in fish and the risk to people is being researched. If you choose to eat fish from this area, filet the fish and remove all fat, skin, and organs before cooking.

Clean skin or pet fur with clean water as soon as possible after any water contact.

SWDH said the public will be notified when concerns for the algae bloom no longer exist.

Symptoms of cyanotoxin exposure include rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing, and/or wheezing. More severe symptoms affecting the liver and nervous system may result from ingesting water. If symptoms persist, consult your healthcare provider.

According to SWDH, pets, livestock, and wildlife can get sick, or even die, within minutes to days after cyanotoxin exposure. If pets or livestock have been in the water, immediately wash them with clean water to keep them from licking cyanobacteria off their bodies. Seek veterinary care immediately if your pets or livestock seem sick after going in or drinking the water.

