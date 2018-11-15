BOISE -- A Gooding hospital will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a Black Friday-style "rollback" on the prices of some outpatient services.

North Canyon Medical Center, located at 267 North Canyon Drive, will officially hit the century mark on Friday, Nov. 16.

That day, patients will be able to pay just $19.18 for X-ray, lab and family medicine services. The price reductions will be available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

By contrast, X-rays and testing services at hospitals across the nation often range from hundreds to thousands of dollars, depending on the service.

"We wanted to find a way to commemorate our 100 Year Anniversary and give back to the patients who have supported us for all these years and have fun with it as well. It is quite an extraordinary story of 100 years of continuous hospital based medical care in Gooding," NCMC CEO Tim Powers said in a release. "To further celebrate our 100 Year Anniversary, we will unveil a permanent history exhibit at our Health Fair next May."

Those seeking treatment must have a physician's order for the services, and have to pay at the time of service to get the lower pricing.

The reduced cost applies to each department, so a patient would pay a total of $19.18 for a visit to the lab, even if multiple lab tests are ordered. The same structure applies in the X-ray and family medicine departments.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call 208-934-4433 with any questions before arriving for testing that day.

