GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Don't forget the bug spray!

Mosquitoes in Garden City tested positive Thursday for West Nile Virus.

The infected mosquitoes were collected from a pool near Marigold and North Glenwood streets, not far from the Fairgrounds.

According to Ada County Mosquito Abatement, mosquitoes infected with West Nile have been found in Boise, Meridian, Eagle, Kuna, Star and Garden City so far this summer. Multiple surrounding counties have also had the insects test positive for West Nile.

West Nile can be spread to people through mosquito bites, and can cause symptoms including fever, aches and pains, vomiting diarrhea and rash. In rare cases, some people can develop more serious symptoms that can be life-threatening.

To protect yourself against the virus, make sure to cover up your skin whenever outside, use bug spray, get rid of standing water on your property and try to avoid going outside during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

To see a map of where West Nile has been found in Ada County so far this year, click here.