Free masks to be given out at Expo Idaho Tuesday evening

Ada County Emergency Management is offering each household a package of five masks.

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County Emergency Management will be handing out free masks at Expo Idaho Tuesday evening between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.



You'll need to enter off Glenwood Street. Follow the signs posted at the livestock entrance near Hawks Stadium.



Each household will receive a package of five masks.



You do not need to be a Boise resident to get one.



Other distribution events are currently being planned for the near future.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus

See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist: