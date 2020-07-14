Free masks to be given out at Expo Idaho Tuesday evening

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County Emergency Management will be handing out free masks at Expo Idaho Tuesday evening between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
You'll need to enter off Glenwood Street. Follow the signs posted at the livestock entrance near Hawks Stadium.
Each household will receive a package of five masks.
You do not need to be a Boise resident to get one.
Other distribution events are currently being planned for the near future.
