BOISE — A recall alert from Fred Meyer.

The grocery store chain is recalling all 12-ounce Fred Meyer Bakery Angel Food Cake Bars because the product may contain milk and soy not listed on the label.

Fred Meyer says labels were applied to the wrong food.

People who are allergic to milk or soy could have a severe reaction if they consume this product.

The recall affects all Fred Meyer stores in Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska.

You can return the product for a full refund or replacement.

No customer illnesses have been reported at this time.

