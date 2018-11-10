BOISE — The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is encouraging more research and regulations when it comes to what we put in our bodies. Especially, kids, who are still growing. Pound for pound they eat more food so they have higher levels of exposure compared to adults.

"We don't know for sure what the end results of that (additives) is, the impact it has," said Melissa Wallinga, a children's dietitian at St. Luke's. "We haven't done enough research to really know. We hear a lot about nitrates. Well, there's research on both sides and so we just need to do more research."

The AAP statement says there are several chemical culprits: BPA, phthalates, perfluoroalkyl chemicals (PFCs), percholate, artificial food colors, nitrates and nitrites. The pediatric group says they can all have a significant effect on our health, including fertility, thyroid disease, certain cancers and more.

Wallinga says your best point of reference is taking a look at the packaging. You'll also want to check the type of packaging. In the recent AAP statement, it says to try and stay away from plastics with recycling codes 3, 6 and 7, because harmful chemicals could seep into the food.

"I think we have to be careful not to scare parents to, you know, avoiding every food, but to be conscious about what you're serving your kids and what you're serving yourself," said Wallinga.

She says the bottom line is to just do the best you can to eat healthy and serve healthy meals to your family.

