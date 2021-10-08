Flu vaccines encouraged as potentially severe season looms

It’s difficult to predict what this year’s flu season will look like, but the limited flu activity from last year also means fewer people have immunity from a recent

NAMPA, Idaho — There could be an early and potentially severe flu season this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If that is the case, the wave would come right as Idaho has enacted Crisis Standards of Care because of overwhelmed hospitals battling the latest surge in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Influenza all but disappeared last year, and more than 192 million doses of the flu vaccine had been distributed by Dec. 25 in the United States, the highest in a single flu season, according to USA Today. Only 2,000 flu cases had been reported.

“CDC believes it’s likely that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both be spreading,” the department said on the frequently asked flu questions portion of its website. “In this context, getting a flu vaccine will be more important than ever.”

Demand for the flu vaccine seems back to normal over last year, said Nampa-based Vic’s Family Pharmacy owner and Pharmacist Vic Allen, a trend he partially attributes to apprehension over full hospitals.

“We’ve given quite a few,” Allen said. “We’ve just had very good success with (minimizing) hospital stays and infections, and especially our elderly people, by vaccinating against the influenza virus.”

On Tuesday, Guillermina Colunga entered Vic's and sat down in a blue chair. She pulled down the sleeve of her plaid shirt and Allen stuck the needle into her shoulder, a Band-Aid hanging from his blue glove.

"They offered me the vaccine and well, it's better for me to take it to be better in the winter, and for my health," Colunga, 70, said in Spanish. "I get the vaccine every year."

The influenza vaccine also keeps people from missing days at work, Allen said. Many pharmacies, including his, offer the flu vaccine. The whole process, which takes about 10 to 15 minutes, involves filling out a screening form and getting the vaccine.

The flu vaccine can be given at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine. It takes two weeks for the influenza vaccine to work.

In Idaho, five people died from influenza this past season and four of the five also had COVID-19, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s flu tracking dashboard.

It’s difficult to predict what this year’s flu season will look like, but the limited flu activity from last year also means fewer people have immunity from a recent infection. The waning immunity could mean this year's season is more severe, according to recent analyses from the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health. The scientists also pointed to a resurgence of other respiratory viruses in the wake of relaxed COVID-19 containment measures.

The Treasure Valley seems to have already seen higher levels of respiratory viruses, according to a St. Luke's official.

“This last winter ... we did not have a single case of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) ... it turns out, that when people are being careful and wearing masks and staying away from people who are sick, it turns out that all viruses plummet,” St. Luke’s Children’s System Medical Director Kenny Bramwell said during an Aug. 11 media call.

The lack of viruses meant infants hadn’t been exposed to RSV, Bramwell said.

“When things opened up in May, all of a sudden, we started seeing RSV and we have had a few times over the summer where we have been out of beds in our children's hospital here, largely because of RSV,” he said.

"Get your flu shot," St. Luke’s Health System Chief Physician Executive Jim Souza said on a call with reporters on Oct. 6. "We're definitely seeing admissions to our hospital with other respiratory viruses, no surprise, given that the mitigation things we were all doing last year have largely gone by the wayside."

September and October are good times to get the flu vaccine, according to the CDC. Ideally, everyone would be vaccinated before the end of October. In the Northern Hemisphere, flu season lasts from October to May.

The flu shot is the “best bet” for avoiding influenza, according to the Mayo Clinic, and this year’s flu vaccines are designed to protect against four different flu viruses.

The flu can affect the respiratory tract and lungs, as well as COVID-19, Saint Alphonsus Doctor Erika Aragona said.

“The scary thing that we’re seeing this year, more than several years in the past, is a lot of patients can be infected with both of them at the same time,” Aragona said. “That really can strain your lungs.”

It’s also important to get children vaccinated, especially since schools are back to in-person learning and many students are not wearing masks, Aragona said.

“We want to prevent you getting sick in the first place. We don’t want to wait until it’s too late,” Aragona said. “Our hospitals are overwhelmed. Our systems are seeing catastrophic numbers of patients that are super, super sick that we haven’t seen before.”

Around 746 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sept. 29, down from a peak of near 800 earlier in the month. Around 188 COVID-19 patients were in an intensive care unit on Sept. 29. As of Oct. 3, 13 ICU beds were available statewide.

Annual flu vaccination is recommended for everyone 6 months and older, according to the CDC, with a few exceptions.

