‘It’s even more important this year’: Central District Health stresses the importance of getting flu shot amid coronavirus

“If we don’t go out and protect ourselves with tools that are available to us, we’re basically shooting ourselves in the foot.”

BOISE, Idaho — Although many hoped that COVID-19 would fade by the end of summer, the virus is still prevalent as we move into darker and cooler fall months - and towards flu season.

This year more than ever, public health officials say, it is crucial for Idahoans to get a flu shot.

“I think having a new, novel virus that’s impacting our communities – it’s even more important this year,” Brandon Atkins said, spokesperson for Central District Health.

Flu season typically runs through October to early spring, but the flu is most active between December and February.

“We do recommend that people look to getting their flu shots in September and October so they’re protected for those December, January, February months that peak seasonality,” Atkins said.

The CDC is preparing to have influenza vaccinations readily available for 194 to 198 million Americans, about 30 million more than the 2019-2020 flu season.

“If two-thirds of the state’s population decided they wanted a vaccine, they have already geared for that,” Atkins added.

Flu shots are available through your primary care doctor and at most pharmacies. The shot is free with almost every type of insurance.

If you do get sick this fall, it's important to remember that the flu and coronavirus share symptoms like fever, shortness of breath, and coughing.

Atkins said it will be extra important to pay attention to your symptoms so your primary care physician can help you.

“You definitely want to be going someplace that can help you determine if it is truly influenza or if it is COVID so you can get appropriate care and appropriate information based on that,” he said.

Atkins emphasized that wearing face coverings and social distancing will also minimize the spread of influenza, not just the coronavirus.

