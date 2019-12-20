EMMETT, Idaho — Emmett Independent School District canceled classes on Friday due to an Influenza B and Strep outbreak.

Craig Woods, the superintendent says 11% of children in the district became sick this week due to the outbreak.

The Emmett district includes eight schools and about 2600 students. That would mean upwards of 280 cases were reported in one week in the rural town.

If the number of children being sent home was decreasing, Woods said, they would not have canceled classes but they continued to see an increase as the weekend approached.

The district notified students and parents on Facebook about the cancellation prior to Friday's classes.

Staff and students alike have been catching the flu. Woods says, there has been a high number of staff absences this week and some of those absences have been because teachers have needed to go home to care for their sick children.

Woods says the district is trying to be proactive and stop the outbreak. While classes have been canceled on Friday for students, staff are at school cleaning and disinfecting everything.

Valor Health confirmed there has been a significant increase in the number of school age students getting sick and Woods said they helped the administration make the decision to cancel school on Friday.

Christmas break was originally planned for December 23 to January 3, but in order to curb the sickness from spreading the district started the Christmas break one day earlier.

The district closure sadly meant some holiday parties had to be canceled as well. Woods said some of the schools are planning on having a "welcome to 2020" party when students return to make up for the canceled celebrations.

