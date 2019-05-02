FAIRFIELD, Idaho — This year's flu season is packing a punch in Camas County.

So many students and staff in the district have fallen ill, school will be canceled outright Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Camas County School District.

Twenty-eight percent of all students and 44 percent of staff in the small district are currently sick. Classes will resume on Friday.

Fairfield is not the only area hit hard by illness. Firth, Shelley and Fremont school districts in eastern Idaho have also canceled classes due to a large percent of sick students and teachers.

February is typically the peak month for flu, according to the CDC. The contagious illness can cause coughing, runny nose, fever, chills aches and fatigue, and can range from mild to severe.

Everyone can help stop the spread of flu by getting a flu shot, washing hands regularly, covering their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezingg, and staying home from work or school when ill.