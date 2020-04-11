Blaine, Twin Falls counties record first flu deaths of the season

Both victims also had COVID-19, officials say.

Blaine County and Twin Falls County have each recordered their first influenza-related death of the season, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Wednesday.

Both victims also had COVID-19, officials say.

“The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reminding Idahoans that both infections can be serious and there is concern that co-circulation and co-infection with influenza and COVID-19 viruses could be especially harmful, particularly among adults already at increased risk of influenza-related complications,” said Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, the Idaho influenza surveillance coordinator. “I encourage everyone to get their annual flu vaccine as soon as possible to reduce the chance of getting the flu. This is extremely important this season.”

The Blaine County resident was a man older than 60, while the Twin Falls County case was a woman over 80, according to IDHW.

Most people who get the flu recover in a few days, but others can develop complications that require a visit to the hospital or can turn fatal. Idaho averages 41 influenza-related deaths each year, mostly among people older than 50.

Flu symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headache, chills, and fatigue

The best way to protect yourself from catching the flu is to get the annual flu shot. The vaccine is particularly important for people with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, young children, and those who are older, as these groups face the most risk of serious complications if infected.