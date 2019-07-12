BOISE, Idaho — If you were one of the 12,000 people who took part in the FitOne Celebration earlier this fall, then a big thanks goes out to you.

Your race entry fee, along with fundraising efforts throughout the year, helped St. Luke's donate a record $115,000 to the children's hospital in Boise.



Larry Gebert was there during the News at Noon on Friday for that presentation.



"We've really tried to direct this funding to our communities to give back to our kids for initiatives around healthy lifestyles, so good eating habits, active living, but we did donate a certain portion of the funds over the last few years to the children's pavilion as well," said Katie Apple, St. Luke's Children's Hospital administrator.

The 100,000 square-foot pavilion opened in August. It cost $42 million.



That's where most of St. Luke's pediatric specialists and services are now located.